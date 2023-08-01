The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow (Wednesday, August 2) over Abergavenny and most of Wales.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to take place between 9am and 7pm.
Where heavy showers do take place, they are likely to be persistent and slow-moving.
There could be 20-25mm of rainfall within an hour, and possibly 40mm in two to three hours in some places.
Lightning and hail could also be a feature of tomorrow's weather and will be a cause for concern should they occur.
These adverse weather conditions could lead to flooding and travel disruptions.
Driving conditions are expected to become increasingly more difficult throughout the day due to spray, standing water, and possibly hail.
If this is the case then journey times will be increased for cars and public transport, such as buses.
It is likely that some people will have a short term loss of power tomorrow in their homes and in businesses.
The Met Office's warning impact matrix shows that the thunderstorm is likely to happen with a low impact.