Thousands expected to descend on popular Usk Show

This year’s Main Ring attraction for 2022 will be the Cavalry of Heroes Horseback Display Team. Other main ring attractions include the traditional Parade of Hounds given by the Curre and Llangibby Hunt, Black Mountain Falconry will again perform their afternoon display on horseback with various other performances including the return of Usk Valley Working Gundogs and Amazing Alpacas and Woolaston Bassetts. The Ferguson Club and local Vintage tractor owners will also be displaying their magnificent machines.