Thousands expected to descend on popular Usk Show
Monmouthshire’s biggest agricultural show returns in full force next week, with thousands set to flock to the Usk showground for the 2022 Usk Show.
Having been forced to cancel the show in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the Usk Show returned last year although as it fell not long after covid restrictions had been lifted the 2021 show was a smaller one with visitor numbers restricted to 20,000 (visitor figures in 2019 were around 25,000).
This year however with all restrictions lifted, the show is returning in full force with hundreds of traders expected to go along with the many cattle, sheep and various other livestock that are proudly shown and displayed by farmers from across Monmouthshire.
The show which has now become one of the biggest agricultural shows in the UK, takes place on Saturday September 10 with gates opening from 8am to 6pm at the 100-acre showground near the village of Gwernesney just outside Usk.
This year’s show will once again comprise 11 different sections each holding their own competitions on the day.
This includes Usk Farmers Club members bringing their cattle, sheep and pigs to compete in the Agricultural Livestock Section.
There is a thriving horse show and show jumping competitions, along with goats, poultry, rabbits, horticulture, homecrafts, companion dog show, steam corner and vintage tractors
The cattle section has several classes including beef and dairy breeds, with dairy cattle judging taking place at 10am.
Other classes include Overall Beef Championship, Continental Breeds, and the Young Handlers Class (judging at 12.30pm).
Breeds of sheep including Suffolk, Jacobs, Southdown and Black Welsh Mountain will also be shown and judged throughout the day, with two sheep classes specifically for members of Gwent Young Farmers - new for 2022.
Two Junior Exhibitor classes for best handled lamb under 12 months of age, one for children from 4-9 years and one for 10-14 years age group, will also take place.
Judging of these classes will take place throughout the morning before all champion animals join the Grand Parade in the Main Ring in the afternoon.
A Companion Dog Show is also held with entries taken on the day from 11am.
All dogs are welcome on the Showground but must be controlled on fixed short leads only.
They are not allowed in the Food Hall and Homecraft marquees and they may be restricted in the Agricultural and Horse areas.
This year’s Main Ring attraction for 2022 will be the Cavalry of Heroes Horseback Display Team. Other main ring attractions include the traditional Parade of Hounds given by the Curre and Llangibby Hunt, Black Mountain Falconry will again perform their afternoon display on horseback with various other performances including the return of Usk Valley Working Gundogs and Amazing Alpacas and Woolaston Bassetts. The Ferguson Club and local Vintage tractor owners will also be displaying their magnificent machines.
Over 300 traders are expected this year in the Food Hall, Craft Marquee and Shopping Mall.
Demonstrations start in the Countryside Ring from 10:30am.
Tickets are available online via the Usk Show website to book in advance with tickets purchased up till September 9 costing £12.50 per adult, with tickets bought on the day of the show (September 10) costing £15. Children under 16 come in for free.
Organisers would prefer if all tickets were bought in advance online, reducing risk the volunteer gate stewards and keeping queues at gates to a minimum.
Free parking is available on the showground, although organisers advise those who can to use park and ride facilities which are available from Llancayo, Llangybi and Usk College.
A free Shuttle Bus service operates between Twyn Square in Usk and the Showground on Show Day. The last bus leaves the Show at 7pm.
If driving organisers also advise to ignore SatNavs and follow signs to show.
