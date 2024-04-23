Dwr Cymru has sighted the “challenging repair” of a burst water main in Abergavenny as damage by a “third party.”
Hundreds of homes in Abergavenny are currently without water or experiencing discoloured or limited supply following a burst main in the Brecon Road area close to Nevill Hall Hospital.
A Welsh Water spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a water main by Brecon Road in Abergavenny that has been damaged by a third party.
“This initially impacted supplies to over 4,000 customers. We have worked overnight and managed to restore supplies to most customers. This has involved using tankers to put water into the network and reconfiguring the drinking water locally.
“We are currently on site trying to fix the main and some 1,600 customers in parts of Abergavenny may be without water this morning. We’re sorry about this but it is a challenging repair.
“We are also in the process of providing customers on our priority services register with bottled water and have set-up a bottled water station locally.
“We would like to assure customers in the area that we will get the repair completed as quickly as we can and would like to thank everyone for bearing with us.”
A distribution centre of bottled water has been set up at The Premier Inn in Llanfoist.