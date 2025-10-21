There is a new name on the high street in Abergavenny, as the town’s former WHSmith store was rebranded to adorn the name chosen by its new owners.
Modella Capital, which also owns the craft giant, Hobbycraft, bought all of WHSmith’s high street stores for £76 million in April. Although the former retailer said it would no longer be on the high street, it has kept hold of its stores inside railway stations and airports.
Abergavenny’s former store is one of 480 across the UK that will, or has already been, rebranded as TG Jones, as the new face of the stalls reaches out across the country.
Products from Hobbycraft and the other retailer owned by Modella Capital, The Original Factory Shop, could also soon be found in-store.
