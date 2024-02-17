The Chronicle would also like to add that neither do we judge, condemn or seek to assassinate the character of any of the individuals involved in the 1942 case. We merely seek to present our readership with a purely objective article of historical fact that we feel will be of some considerable interest, not only in respect to a period of Abergavenny’s history which remains largely forgotten, but also in regard to the ever-changing dynamic of British social and cultural life in the twentieth century. Below is a brief summary of events as they unfolded.