The smoky train is on its way from Chepstow to Monmouth, but its route takes it across to England on its track from Chepstow to Tintern. The track from Chepstow crosses the Wye, goes through Tutshill, over a railway bridge which still exists on the A48 Chepstow to Lydney road, past where the National Diving Centre used to be, and enters a tunnel at Netherhope, a remote and underpopulated area where there was once a railway halt. There cannot have been much passenger traffic there. Poet Edward Thomas wrote of Adlestrop railway station in the Cotswold Hills that ‘No-one left and no-one came on that bare platform’, and that could equally well apply to Netherhope. The tunnel is now a walking/cycling path. It emerges at the Wye opposite Tintern, where the now dismantled bridge took trains back across the Wye to Tintern Station, which is now a great regional tourist attraction, the renovated Old Station Heritage Park. The Heritage Park is a great place for a gentle riverside walk, which takes you upstream to the Brockweir bridge, and then down to a surviving former railway bridge in Tintern, and past the charming St Michaels Church and back along the open meadows of Tintern Parva to the Heritage Park. From there, the train would chug along to where Norman J Williams painted it, and then onto St Briavels Station, where, if it was an early morning train, it would drop off the morning newspapers for St Briavels newsagents to collect. St Briavels Station house, severely dilapidated after 66 years of disuse, can still be seen by the A466 at Bigsweir Bridge.