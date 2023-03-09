Yesterday saw multiple schools across Monmouthshire close or issue half days as a result of the snow and ice.
Thursday, March 9, Monmouthshire County Council confirmed via their website that Cross Ash Primary School would be the only school closed in the area.
Meanwhile, multiple schools in towns throughout Blaenau Gwent have announced their closure for a second day.
Thursday March 9:
Blaenycwm Primary Is closed until 09 March 2023 at 5:00 PM
Brynmawr Foundation Is closed until 09 March 2023 at 5:00 PM
River Centre 3-16 Learning Community Is closed until 09 March 2023 at 5:00 PM
Penycwm Special Is closed until 09 March 2023 at 5:00 PM
St. Mary's Church-in-Wales Primary Is closed until 09 March 2023 at 5:00 PM
St. Mary's R.C. Primary, Brynmawr Is closed until 09 March 2023 at 5:00 PM
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg Is closed until 09 March 2023 at 5:00 PM