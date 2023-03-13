A business specialising in home boarding and daily mountain adventure walks for sausage dogs has won an award for the Best Pet Service in Wales.
Steve and Nicki Beer, or 'The Sausage Sitters', won the award at the Best of Welsh Business Awards held on Sunday March 12.
After the covid-19 pandemic, the couple turned their passion into a business and began home boarding for the breed and then launched the adventure walks in January 2022.
They now offer the services for all breeds of dog but one day a week is dedicated to only sausage dog mountain adventures.
Steve said: "It was a bit of shock to be honest.
"One of our customers actually told us that we hadn't just been nominated for the award but we had also been shortlisted for the final.
"It was such a lovely surprise.
"Since starting the business it's been such a whirlwind and to have won the award just over a year after starting the adventure service, it's amazing.
"It's just so nice to have been thought of by our customers."
Another Abergavenny based business, Cosy Throws, also won an award.