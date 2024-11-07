Never shy to take a long and meandering trip down memory lane to rake up the past and muddy the waters, the late, great hack Don Chambers once told the Chronicle, “When I became a pupil at King Henry VIII Grammar School in the 1940s, I found there was more to learning than Latin and algebra. An hour or so on one day every week during the summer we had ‘swimming lessons’ which meant a trip to the pool in Bailey Park to avoid drowning.