This morning in Abergavenny, the weather starts off with fog, and the temperature is around 14°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the sky will clear up, and the temperature will slightly increase to 15°C.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will welcome sunny skies, making it a cooler start at 13°C compared to today.
The sunny conditions will persist into the afternoon, with the temperature holding steady at 13°C.
Overall, the day will be marked by sunny weather, with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 13°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of overcast and cloudy conditions, with temperatures fluctuating around 14°C.
Minimum temperatures in the mornings will be around 7°C, while maximum temperatures in the afternoons will reach up to 14°C.
This article was automatically generated