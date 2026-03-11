Normal service has resumed at Abergavenny Station this evening following an incident earlier in the day in which a person sadly passed away.
The rail operator, Transport for Wales (TfW) cancelled some services while others saw major delays as passengers faces disruption on the Marches Line travelling between Newport and Hereford. Later on in the afternoon, TfW confirmed services from the station had resumed following the incident.
Passengers are still being advised to check before they travel as some disruption is carried over.
“While we work to return services to the normal timetable, some ongoing disruption is expected. We advise customers to check their journey details before they travel."
