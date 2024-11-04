Monmouthshire Building Society has reopened in Abergavenny, in a bid to bring branch services back to the high street.
The Newport-based building society have opened their ‘Community Connect’ at the Town Hall One-Stop shop on Cross Street.
Monmouthshire Building Society Community Connect will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays, between 10am and 3:30pm, closing for lunch.
Eve Wilkins, Chief Customer Officer at Monmouthshire Building Society, said: “As a regional building society, we are committed to remaining on the high street.
“At a time when many banks and building societies are closing their doors, we are keen to provide services to as many communities we can. We’ve therefore been listening to our members and exploring various options to reconnect with the Abergavenny community, enabling us to regain a presence in the town.
“Community Connect is a new initiative that brings our MBS services to your local area. Like our branches and agencies, we will be offering our friendly counter service, providing you with the chance to catch up with one of our colleagues face to face. Our Community Connect counters will be hosted in shared spaces in the heart of your community, which in Abergavenny will be the Town Hall One-Stop Community Hub.
“We are delighted to be back in Abergavenny.”
Community Connect will provide full counter service to support members in the Abergavenny area to open new and access their existing accounts.
The Society has worked closely with Monmouthshire County Council in launching Community Connect.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “Being able to help Monmouthshire Building Society bring a valued and essential service back to the high street of Abergavenny is fantastic.
“As a council, we’re working with partners such as the Monmouthshire Building Society to ensure services are available to all our residents. The community hubs are at the heart of our communities and can help organisations bring services closer to people.”
Monmouthshire Building Society’s Community Connect is open on Tuesdays and Fridays at Abergavenny Community Hub, Town Hall, Cross Street.