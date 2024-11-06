This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are sunny with a morning temperature of 17°C.
In the afternoon, it will become cloudy, reaching a maximum temperature of 17°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will cool down slightly, starting with fog and a temperature of 14°C.
By the afternoon, it will clear up, with the temperature slightly rising to 15°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of sunny weather, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 7°C to a maximum of 14°C.
This article was automatically generated