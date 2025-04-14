The new High Sheriff of Gwent has been confirmed at an official ceremony at Monmouth Castle, the home of RM Royal Engineers.
On Thursday, April 10, Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Griffin was declared the High Sheriff for 2025-26 with local dignitaries including the Mayors of Monmouth and Abergavenny, Catherine Fookes MP and the Presiding Judge of Wales, Mr Justice Martin Griffiths.
The new High Sheriff has a distinguished military history, during which he served in challenging environments such as Afghanistan, South Armagh and the Balkans. Lt. Col. Griffin was also the Commanding Officer of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment on ceremonial occasions in London, leading the Regiment on the Queen’s Birthday Parades, State Openings of Parliament and various site visits.
Also in attendance was the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, the Mayors of Caerphilly and Newport, and the Chief Constable of Gwent Police.
On leaving the army, the High Sheriff became Chief Operating Officer of Glass Door, a charity supporting homeless people and he currently works as an MOD Civil Servant supporting the Household Cavalry.
Lt. Col. Griffin also rode as a part of King Charles’ mounted entourage at the Coronation.
The outgoing High Sheriff, Her Honour Helen Mifflin DL, celebrated the end of her term of office with a farewell speech, and the Lord-Lieutenant paid tribute to her tireless dedication to supporting charities, schools and projects aiming to improve the lives of children and young people in Gwent.
The Reverend Dr Alycia Timmis was appointed as the High Sheriff’s Chaplain and offered prayers for the work of the High Sheriff during his term.
The State Trumpeters from the Household Cavalry sounded the fanfares as Gwent welcomed its new High Sheriff for the year.