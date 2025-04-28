Water bosses who cover up illegal sewage spills can now face up to two years in prison, owing to the enforcement of the new Water (Special Measures) Bill.
The bill, which came into force on Friday, marks a major milestone in the campaign to end the environmental damage caused by persistent water pollution.
Catherine Fookes, the MP for Monmouthshire, played an active role in developing and scrutinising the new legislation which also includes a ban on bonuses for water bosses who break the law and more severe financial penalties for polluting water companies.
The Labour politician welcomed the tougher consequences for illegal sewage offences in Parliament.
“For too long, sewage has been endlessly pumped into our rivers with no real consequences. That ends now,” she said.
“As part of the Parliamentary committee that scrutinised and developed this legislation, I am proud to have played a part in making this happen. This is real, tangible action to clean up our rivers, protect wildlife and hold polluting companies to account.”
The latest data from Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) confirmed that Dwr Cymru Welsh Water topped the UK chart for the number of sewage discharges in 2024, averaging more than one spillage every five minutes.
While the company does have a target of just 30 incidents per Combined Sewer Overflow by 2030, this is significantly lower than the average target of other UK suppliers of 21.
It responded to these findings earlier last month, citing Wales faces more challenges in reducing spillages than other parts of the UK.
“We operate over 2,300 storm overflows in Wales as we have a very high number of assets for a relatively small population,” a spokesperson said.
“As a country on the western side of the UK, we have some of the highest levels of rainfall and the more rain, the more times the sewer system is at capacity and will spill.”
In an exclusive response to the Chronicle, is reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the environment.
“We take our responsibility for protecting the environment very seriously and over the next five years will invest £2.5 billion to improve the environment, including £889 million on improving storm overflows.”
“Wales has some of the best bathing waters in the UK and 44% of our rivers in Wales are in good ecological status compared to 14% in England.”
The spokesperson stopped short of telling us whether Dwr Cymru Welsh Water supported tougher sanctions on illegal sewage spillages and the removal of bonuses for directors who act illegally.
Public accounts reveal that CEO, Peter Perry, received a salary of £355,000 in 2024 and received a further £91,000 in variable pay. Once added to the £34,000 in linked pension payments and a further £9,000, the man running Welsh Water received £489,000 last year.
Meanwhile, Ms Fookes has made cleaning up Monmouthshire’s rivers one of her primary campaigns since becoming the MP last year, with the new legislation supposed to deliver on Labour’s manifesto promise to tackle water pollution.