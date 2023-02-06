Cllr Catherine Fookes, said: “I am proud and honoured to be on the prestigious Changemakers 100 List as CEO of WEN Wales. It goes to the heart of why I am a campaigner and a local councillor campaigning for change in my community as I want to change things for the better. At WEN Wales our mentoring programme and our campaigns on equal representation in the Senedd and in local government have made a real impact.”