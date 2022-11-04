The Library of Things is officially launched in Abergavenny
Benthyg-y-Fenni, also known as the ‘Library of Things’ has been officially launched in Abergavenny.
Thanks to funding from the Welsh Government and working in partnership with Monmouthshire County Council, Abergavenny has become the next Benthyg site in South Wales.
Benthyg-y-Fenni is effectively a library of DIY tools that members are able to loan for up to a week at reasonable rates.
Situated on the grounds of the Abergavenny Community Centre, you are able to reserve and collect an item from Benthyg’s stock, before returning it when the loan time is up!
From pressure washers, wheelbarrows and drills for that job at home you have been meaning to do, to a gazebo and chairs for a weekend camping trip – what may be an overly expensive purchase that would otherwise end up rotting away in your garden shed, you can simply borrow.
It is as easy as taking out a library book.
Beyond this, you will also have the opportunity to donate DIY items that are needed, contributing to national waste reduction and meet other members of the community to share knowledge and skills with one another – increasing community resilience. The idea of Benthyg is that no one is excluded; everyone is welcome and cost is not a boundary.
Cllr. Mary Anne Brocklesby highlighted this, saying “Benthyg-y-Fenni could not have come at a better time, especially after the difficulties of COVID. It has brought people together and really aligned with the community values of sustainability... I have no doubt that Benthyg will do extremely well in Abergavenny.”
What makes Benthyg all the more special, is its incredible volunteers who have been working tirelessly in the lead up to the launch, which has been a few years in the making.
With the addition of Sheila Hale MBE over the last few weeks, Benthyg-y-Fenni has been gaining momentum and is proud to finally open to the public. The scope and aim of the project shows what the power of volunteering can achieve.
It was gratifying to see the event being so well attended, with volunteers and councillors joining to celebrate their hard work coming into fruition with cups of tea and welsh cakes – a bright spot on a grim, grey day.
Speaking at the launch, David Davies MP said, “I was delighted to attend the opening of this exciting new community project. You can borrow all manner of items from Abergavenny’s very own ‘Library of Things’, such as gazebos, pressure washers, sewing machines and party crockery.
“The aim of Benthyg is to make borrowing as easy as popping out for a loaf of bread. It really is an excellent idea to reduce waste, encourage re-use and save money.
“There are lots of opportunities to get involved too and volunteer. Congratulations to everyone who helped get Benthyg-y-Fenni up and running. I am sure it will be a great success.”
To become a Benthyg member and take advantage of this fantastic resource – not only in Abergavenny but across Wales – register and follow the steps at monmouthshire.benthyg.cymru.
On top of this, if you are interested in doing your part, there are a number of opportunities to get involved – with training provided
Benthyg is particularly keen to find people who have skills in IT, communications/social media, repair skills or administration. For further information, contact [email protected]
