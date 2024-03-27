William Marwood on the other hand developed a morbid interest in hanging late in life. The former shoemaker hung his first man at the age of 54 but also earned a reputation as a humane hangman for his invention of the long-drop technique. Before Marwood’s Victorian innovation, the hanging rope was usually only three feet in length. This entailed that slow and painful strangulation was normally the cause of death and not the more merciful and instantaneous snapping of the spinal cord. Marwood believed in execution and not torture. By lengthening the rope between six to ten feet he believed the condemned would be saved from the horror of dancing the Tyburn jig at the end of the rope as the life was slowly choked out of them.