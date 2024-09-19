THE community group that has campaigned for the opening of Tudor Street on a 12-month trial basis has argued that the predicted £90k repair bill is not quite accurate.
In a recent article, it was stated that The Gathering is facing a repair bill of almost £90,000 to ensure Tudor Street day centre is fit for purpose once more.
However, they have pointed out that this figure is an overestimate on behalf of Monmouthshire County Council.
The Gathering Chair Jenny Powell told the Chronicle, “We have read the article where Councillors suggest repair cost would be in the region of £90,000. However, this is based on the remedial costs in our business plan.
“A quick study of the actual to-do list reveals that the council has already completed work that we have estimated at £20,000.”
Jenny explained that, with the backing of the local community, it would be possible to carry out all the necessary repair works for a much lower cost.
She added that Max Hobbs, CEO of Roof Doctor Abergavenny, has already assessed the building's main roof free of charge.
She said, “The roof specialist identified the small parts of the flat roof and conservatory join that are problematic and will need to be looked at by professionals who specialise in flat roofs. This has now been arranged.
“We are confident that the work will be completed for less than the £12,000 allocated for this.
“We are very grateful for Max for volunteering his services and so many others in the community who are helping to make the dream of re-opening a reality.”
Jenny revealed that Abergavenny Round Table has donated a six-litre stainless steel fridge and freezer. They are also in discussions about the possibility of acquiring an oven and coffee machine which would be a huge help in getting the kitchen fully functioning and enabling cafe and cooking opportunities.
Jenny added, “The council has also removed a significant amount of rubbish which has also reduced our anticipated costs.
"Unfortunately, that included some furniture as it did not have relevant fire safety labelling. However, we have managed to retain some dining tables, chairs, and shelves, which all helps.”
Although The Gathering was hoping not to incur the added costs of replacing hoists and changing beds, Jenny explained, “Safety is our number one priority, and as these models are no longer available and have not been used or serviced for four years we would prefer to replace them than risk them breaking down.”
The Gathering estimates the overall cost to ensure the building is fully operational for the first year to be £25,000.
Jenny told the Chronicle, “Once we can prove our ability to run the building in a financially sound manner, and the lease is extended, we will be seeking to employ and expand the service with additional work like updating the kitchen and having adjustable work surfaces.”
Yet none of it will be possible without the backing of the community and that’s where you come in.
Jenny explained, “We are hoping the community will get behind us to clean, decorate, and transfer items over to Tudor Street Day Centre and we are applying for a range of grants to support the initial development of the project.
“However, we can't apply to the National Lottery due to the lease only being 12 months at the moment.”
Jenny added, “We are hosting an open day in the well-being information centre where our group currently meets on Monday, September 23 from 2 pm until 7 pm to allow people to attend, look at recent images from inside and outside of the building, and discuss what needs to be done going forward.
“All our welcome to attend and you can find us at the old Tourist Information Centre at Abergavenny Bus Station.
“We will have a range of opportunities for people to offer support from initial clean up and decorating to support with regular volunteering opportunities. Not to mention a list of items we need to purchase and work we need to complete. Please come along if you are able and have a chat with us.”
If you want to help but are unable to attend you can contact The Gathering Chair Jenny Powell at 07565597893 or email - [email protected]