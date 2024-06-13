“Americans do not understand British reserve and insularity. It is their national characteristic to be more free and open-handed. British boys who have gone to America have testified as to the manner in which Americans have thrown their homes open to them and given them a really marvellous time. One Abergavenny mother who has been touched by the reception given her son in America felt she must do something to return the hospitality, and said ‘I would be willing to put up six Americans.’ It is rather pathetic to see Americans walking aimlessly about with nowhere particular to go and nothing to do. They would greatly appreciate being invited into someone’s home for an hour or two in the evening to have a chat. They want to get to know the people of the country, and it is up to Britishers to do a bit of propaganda and give our ‘cousins’ from across the water a good impression of us to go back with when they return because it is important for the future that we should not be so isolated as in the past.”