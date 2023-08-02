The end of the school summer term came too quickly for the 42 children and staff of Llanbedr Church in Wales School near Crickhowell.
Llanbedr School was founded 1728, and has been at the heart of the community for well over a century.
The school lost its fight to stay open in March 2022, despite the best efforts of the governors, staff and parents.
Powys County Council went through with their plans to close the school, bringing to an end the provision of primary school education in the Vale of Grwyney.
This was despite an election pledge by the Liberal Democrat’s to keep small rural schools open.
Powys County Council is looking to reconfigure and rationalise the primary school provision in the county as part of its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys 2020-2030.
Chair of Governors, Mrs Elaine Lusted, shared her sadness in the closure, saying: “It is an extremely sad time for all those who have been involved with this excellent, high achieving small rural school. It has been my privilege to be Chair of Governors over this time but devastating that my time comes to an end in this way.
“The loss of the school is a big blow to the community as it has been the catalyst for many local events over the years.”
In addition to the loss, Mrs Lusted went on to talk about the added stress made by Powys County Council.
“Unfortunately Powys County Council have not made this closure process easy and it was distressing. For example, when they tried to remove the plates (etc) for the dinners on the Monday, when there were still children having meals until the end of the week!
“This is only one example of the lack of compassion from this Council during this process that we have grown to expect.
“Luckily the outstanding, hard working staff of the school have always put the children’s education first and they have continued to do this through these difficult months trying to make sure that the impending closure has not impacted on the children’s well-being and keeping things as normal as possible.”
The week proved to be extremely emotional for staff and pupils alike, as they celebrated the many fantastic years.
“A leavers service was held in the local church for all the school and the children showed their pride in what they have achieved with their presentations and poems.
“The Friends of the School provided the children and staff and parents with commemorative gifts.
“The last week began with a celebration party in the school grounds where, despite the terrible weather, over hundred people including former headteachers, teachers and pupils attended and ended on the last day of term with pupils and parents gathering at 3.15pm to say goodbye and sing a very emotional thank you to staff”.
Powys County Council has denied the claim that plates were removed.
A spokesperson said: “Llanbedr was an export school and flight trays used to transport meals to other schools were removed from the school as they were no longer in use. No plates or equipment needed during the week were taken from the school. The head was aware of the planned work.”