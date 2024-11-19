Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) is marking 1,000 days since the invasion of Ukraine, by proudly joining the nation in solidarity to #StandWithUkraine to honour the courage and resilience of those who now call Monmouthshire their home.
The invasion, which began 1,000 days ago (19 November), has brought unthinkable challenges to Ukrainian families.
MCC also used this moment to reflect on the profound community spirit which has emerged in response.
MCC, in close collaboration with the Welsh Government, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, the Department of Work and Pensions, and numerous third sector and voluntary organisations, has provided unwavering support to displaced Ukrainian families seeking refuge from conflict.
Through a coordinated community effort, MCC has hosted and supported up to 250 Ukrainian nationals at a time in a dedicated Welcome Centre. This initiative demonstrates the strength and commitment of both local agencies and community partners to make Monmouthshire a welcoming place for those in need.
Through the Welsh Government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme, hundreds of Monmouthshire families have opened their doors and provided homes for Ukrainian families, embodying a true spirit of compassion and solidarity.
Additionally, MCC’s Ukraine Support Team has played a vital role in helping more than 100 families settle into independent housing within the county, ensuring they have the resources and assistance needed to rebuild their lives and thrive in their new communities.
Leader of MCC, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has opened their hearts during the past 1,000 days and I reiterate that Monmouthshire County Council remains steadfast in its solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”
Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, added: “It is impossible to overstate the incredible resilience of the Ukrainian people and the generosity of the Monmouthshire community, who have come together to create meaningful, positive impacts on the lives of those affected by conflict.
“The support extended by Monmouthshire’s residents has transformed lives, enabling displaced individuals and families to find safety and a renewed sense of belonging.”
For more information on how to support the people of Ukraine, visit monmouthshire.gov.uk/support-ukraine/