FOR years the old railway workers' hut on the Llanfoist to Govilon stretch of the line has stood roofless, windowless, and served as a magnet for beer cans, cigarette buts, and dog crap carefully wrapped in airtight plastic bags to stop it biodegrading.
This mecca for public urination enthusiasts once had a utilitarian and integral purpose to play in the maintenance and smooth running of the Merthyr, Tredegar, and Abergavenny Railway.
However, when the iron horse ran out of steam, the tracks pulled up and the train sheds torn down, the old brick hut was abandoned and it became reclaimed by nature.
Covered in moss and looking forlorn, this curious piece of cubism architecture caught many a dog-walker and lycra-clad athlete’s eyes as the old railway line became a designated and popular cycle lane.
“It’s such a shame that such a fine brick building has been left to rot and gone to the dogs,” mused many as they huffed and puffed their way up the track that was once home to many a mighty engine.
And then one fine morning someone somewhere had an idea.
“Why should the building be left to the dogs when it can be given to the bats!” They announced with glee.
And hey presto! The wheels of momentum were greased, grants were obtained and a plan was put into action.
Much like a rotting cavity in need of a gold filling, the formerly roofless and windowless structure was bricked up, sealed off, and made fit for purpose for the first time in 70 years.
That purpose being a safe place for ‘leather flappers,’ or bats, for anyone not familiar with the old Norse tongue.
If you build it they will come! And although it’s difficult to ascertain just how many bats are roosting in their new brick cave, it’s still nice to see some repurposing and refurbishing of a familiar site in the name of something batty!