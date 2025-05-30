Proposals have been made to transform the Corn Exchange in Gilwern into residential accommodation, with the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority considering an application.
If the plans are approved, it would see the iconic building become four apartments, with construction of one semi-detached house on the site of the old car park adjacent to the building.
The pub was on the market for £375,000 in 2023 and reopened again a year later to the joy of the local community.
The latest twist in the chequered recent history of the business confirms that the intention is there to repurpose the old pub.
The National Park Authority says that representations against the planning application can be made via its website until Friday June 6th.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.