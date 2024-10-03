“It was at half-past eight in the evening as near as I can say, when the ghost pulled me off the chair towards him to the passage. I was afraid, and I screamed, and jumped back to my chair. He was still there. Mrs Lewis told me to speak to him. I felt too nervous at first, but after a time I started to speak to him, when, before I could finish my words he pushed me out of the house and across the alley and into the water closet. There he lifted me onto the seat. Standing, and he pointed to the top of the wall. He told me, in Welsh to raise the stone and take what was under it, and that I must go.