The Bell at Skenfrith has been recognised by TimeOut to have one of the best beer gardens in the country.
Ahead of the summer season, TimeOut magazine released a list of the top 12 beer gardens with a scenic view – with The Bell landing fifth place.
The former 17th century coaching inn – now a small, independently owned, luxury hotel and restaurant – was heralded for its an unrivalled position just beside the river and the beauty of the tiny, ancient village and its surrounding countryside.
Delighted Sarah Hudson, owner of The Bell at Skenfrith said: "We are very happy to have been featured as one of the best 10 Beer Gardens in the UK by Time Out. I have to say, all our guests and visitors really love the garden. It is also a great place to sit out in for a glass of Champagne, wine or a ginger beer, as well as lunch or dinner, weather permitting!
“The views are spectacular and overlook one of Wales's prettiest rivers, The Monnow, with the beautiful Norman arched bridge and Skenfrith Castle just nearby. It's a very peaceful place to sit or enjoy a stroll around.”