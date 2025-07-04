I have over time come to understand that the bullying of others is often bought on by a feeling of inadequacies in one’s own life, by a fear that is deep rooted in them. It is often used as the person who uses the tactics struggles with their own identity or indeed the situation, they have found themselves in. In general, it is sad and I find myself now at the age I am feeling sorry for those who have the need in them to use bullying as a mean of unkindness towards others.