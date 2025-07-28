I have been heartened by the amount of bees and butterflies I have seen recently, especially as I commented on their obvious absence only a couple of months ago. I have been far less enamoured by the vast amount of wasps everywhere. I do try to ‘love’ – or even tolerate -them too, but they don’t help themselves by just being so randomly annoying. Even when you don’t want to get involved, they still seem to want to fight, and after finding 8 wasps nests in various gardens over the last couple of weeks, I have become super-vigilant. They’ll get even more badly behaved once they start on the apples and fallen fruit. That’ll be something to look forward to. Not.