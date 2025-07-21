Over time I have often stretched that little bit further to step out of my comfort zone, moving twice in my life to capital cities with no home to go to and no friends in the area being just two of them. I did, however, secure jobs in both London and Dublin before moving but that was all I had apart from a few belongings in the back of my car. My parents, family and friends whilst supportive all thought me just a little bit of a dreamer but on the back of that they thought it brave!