Anglers who are keen to fish throughout this period can do so on most stillwaters and canals, depending on fishery rules. The canals and SSSI stillwaters covered by the statutory close season can be found on the national rod fishing byelaw guidance page. The Environment Agency is committed to tackling unlicensed and illegal fishing and urges anyone to report incidents by calling the Environment Agency Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.