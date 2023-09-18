Cllr. Ian Chandler, Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health said: "It was fantastic to see so many people visiting and speaking to staff at the events. With a variety of support in place through the not-for-profit Foster Wales Monmouthshire team, there is no better time to get involved and have a positive impact on a child's or young adult's life. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to enquire and register their interest. If you didn't get an opportunity to learn about this, don't worry; you can still contact our dedicated and wonderful team today."