Feeling a bit stuffed after Christmas dinner? Or maybe in need of a break from the festive madness?
Grab your family and friends and challenge them with our fun-filled 50-question Christmas quiz! Whether you're a movie buff, a holiday expert, or just in it for the laughs, there’s something for everyone. Let’s see who’s the ultimate Christmas quiz champion!
Enjoy the quiz and Merry Christmas!
(Answers are at the bottom of the page)
Round 1: Which movie are these quotes from?
1. "You can’t handle the truth!"
2. "Here’s looking at you, kid."
3. "I’ll be back."
4. "Just keep swimming."
5. "May the Force be with you."
Round 2: Riddles and brain teasers
6. What has a head, a tail, but no body?
7. I’m tall when I’m young and short when I’m old. What am I?
8. What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?
9. What has one head, one foot, and four legs?
10. What can you break, even if you never pick it up or touch it?
Round 3: Who am I?
11. I was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. I disappeared in 1937 while attempting to circumnavigate the globe. Who am I?
12. I was a famous artist known for my surrealist works, including The Persistence of Memory, and my trademark moustache. Who am I?
13. I am a Canadian singer and songwriter who became famous for my hit song "Blinding Lights," and have won multiple Grammy Awards. Who am I?
14. I am an American swimmer who has won 23 Olympic gold medals, the most by any Olympian. Who am I?
15. I am Welsh musician and a founding member, lead singer, and guitarist of the rock band Stereophonics. Who am I?
Round 4: Capital cities
16. What is the capital of Japan?
17. What is the capital of Canada?
18. What is the capital of Australia?
19. What is the capital of Croatia?
20. What is the capital of Azerbaijan?
Round 5: Science
21. What is the chemical symbol for gold?
22. What is the most common gas in the Earth's atmosphere?
23. What part of the cell is known as the powerhouse?
24. Which element has the highest melting point?
25. Which organ is responsible for producing insulin in the body?
Round 6: True or false?
26. The Earth is closer to the Sun than Venus. True or false?
27. A koala is a type of bear. True or false?
28. The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland. True or false?
29. In adult men, about 80 per cent of their bodies are water. True or false?
30. The first movie produced by Pixar was “Toy Story”. True or False?
Round 7: Guess the Year (1 point for correct answer, half a mark for one year out)
31. In which year did the first man land on the Moon?
32. In which year did the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, get published?
33. In which year was the Magna Carta signed in England?
34. In which year did the first season of Stranger Things release on Netflix?
35. In which year did the first vending machine appear in Japan?
Round 8: What’s the next lyric?
36. "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?"
37. “Just a small-town girl, living in a lonely world."
38. “We don't need no education, we don't need no thought control."
39. "Let it go, let it go, can't hold it back anymore."
40. “Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy."
Round 9: Real names of celebrities - how are they better known?
41. Reginald Kenneth Dwight
42. Marshall Bruce Mathers III
43. Norma Jeane Mortenson
44. Caryn Elaine Johnson
45. Thomas Cruise Mapother IV
Round 10: Christmas
46. In the song "The Twelve Days of Christmas," how many lords a-leaping are there?
47. What is the name of the Grinch's dog in How the Grinch Stole Christmas?
48. Which country is credited with starting the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?
49. What Christmas song’s first line is "You better watch out, you better not cry"
50. Which classic Christmas movie features a town called Bedford Falls?
ANSWERS
Round 1
1. A Few Good Men
2. Casablanca
3. The Terminator
4. Finding Nemo
5. Star Wars
Round 2
6. A coin
7. A candle
8. The letter “M”
9. A bed
10. A promise
Round 3
11. Amelia Earhart
12. Salvador Dali
13. The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye)
14. Michael Phelps
15. Kelly Jones
Round 4
16. Tokyo
17. Ottawa
18. Canberra
19. Zagreb
20. Baku
Round 5
21. Au
22. Nitrogen
23. Mitochondria
24. Tungsten
25. Pancreas
Round 6
26. False (Venus is closer to the Sun than Earth.)
27. False (Koalas are marsupials, not bears.)
28. True
29. False. It is about 60 per cent.
30. True
Round 7
31. 1969
32. 1997
33. 1215 (bonus point for anyone made the quarter past 12 joke)
34. 2016
35. 1888
Round 8
36. “Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality." (Song: "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen)
37. "She took the midnight train going anywhere." (Song: "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey)
38. "No dark sarcasm in the classroom." (Song: "Another Brick in the Wall" by Pink Floyd)
39. “Let it go, let it go, turn away and slam the door." “(Song: Let It Go" from Frozen)
40. "But here's my number, so call me maybe." (Song: "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen)
Round 9
41. Elton John
42. Eminem
43. Marilyn Monroe
44. Whoopi Goldberg
45. Tom Cruise
Round 10
46. 10
47. Max
48. Germany
49. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
50. It's a Wonderful Life
It’s time tot up those scores, and fill up your glass again!
1-10 correct answers: Oops, Santa’s checking his list... again.
11-20 correct answers: Not bad, but even Frosty’s got more answers.
21-30 correct answers: You’re on the nice list… just about!
31-40 correct answers: Father Christmas might hire you as his assistant!
41-50 correct answers: Christmas quiz legend! You nailed it!
Whatever your score, may your Christmas be filled with fun, festive cheer, and more than enough mince pies!