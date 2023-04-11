Junior members of Abergavenny Tennis Club handed over documents dating back 100 years to Gwent Archives on Wednesday April 5.
The documents, including letters and receipts, show the early days of the tennis club including details about how the club found home in Pen-y-Pound in 1923.
In 1923, The Chronicle reported on a Red Letter Day where members of Abergavenny Tennis Club gathered to celebrate the opening of their first hard court- meaning the club could stay open all year round.
Present that day were members who recalled the difficulty they faced when trying to organise matches without their own courts.
This is when they contacted landowner Mr David Ebenezer Williams, owner of the Beeches and nearby fields in Pen-y-Pound to see if he would sell grand large enough for six grass courts and a pavilion.
Despite initially being against the idea, the tennis players’ charm seemingly prevailed and he agreed to sell the land for £250.
This sale is detailed in a letter from 100 years ago- one of a number of similar documents handed over to Gwent Archives last week.
County Archivist, Dr. Lisa Snook, said: “We are delighted to take care of this exciting collection, and to make it available for research.
“Our purpose-built, specialist storage for archives at our offices at the former Steelworks at Ebbw Vale are perfect to ensure they are preserved for use by current and future generations.”