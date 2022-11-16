Teens banned from Morrisons
Wednesday 16th November 2022
Morrisons Abergavenny
Following a spate of antisocial behaviour, Morrisons in Abergavenny has issued a blanket ban on individuals entering the store.
The supermarket has set the record staright after speculation they were banning anyone under the age of 18 in stores past 5:30pm.
They state they are restricting large groups of individuals under the age of 16 from the supermarket past 5pm.
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “Our stores should be safe and welcoming places to work and shop.
“We don’t tolerate antisocial behaviour and for that reason large groups of individuals under the age of 16 are restricted in our Abergavenny store after 5pm.”
