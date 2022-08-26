Teenager’s epic charity challenge in memory of gran
A teenage boy is due to arrive in Abergavenny today after walking 106 miles from his home in Coventry.
Owain Rhodes, 16, is finishing his epic, six-day walk today Wednesday, August 31, to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of his Great-Grandmother.
Owain started from home in Coventry on Friday and the walk will end up at Penpergwm House, just outside Abergavenny this afternoon.
This home is where Owain’s Great-Grandmother, Margaret, was cared for wonderfully well in the last two years of her life, as her dementia began to take over.
Owain says: “When Grandma died last year, I decided that I wanted to do something to raise money to help others suffering in the same way she had and started planning this walk as something that I could do.
‘‘I have been so encouraged by the support I have received from so many people!”
Owain has smashed his fundraising target of £1000 and is walking brilliantly, having planned his own route and organised the practicalities and training schedule himself.
He has been accompanied by family and friends along the way and has even postponed celebrations for his GCSE results, which he picked up less than 24 hours before the walk started.
There will be a great reception at Penpergwm later today and Owain hopes to continue to fundraise in the last two days of the walk and make as much as possible for this excellent charity.
When he returns home Owain is due to start sixth form at Blue Coat School in Coventry, where he will be studying History, Sociology and Politics. He is a member of the army cadets in Coventry and also attends St Martin’s church in Finham. If anyone would like to donate the Just Giving link for any further donations is: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/iamorganisingmyownwalkortrek2021-
owainrhodes?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=iamorganisin
