TEENAGE fundraiser Dante Valaydon-Pillay has been recognised for his dedication and resilience at the 2024 Make a Difference awards.
The 13-year-old from Raglan, who attends Dean Close School in Gloucester, attended the BBC Radio Gloucestershire Make a Difference ceremony in Cirencester on September 7, where he received a ‘Highly Commended’ trophy in the Fundraiser Category for his continued fundraising for Children in Need.
Dante’s fundraising journey began in 2022, inspired by his own experiences. In 2017, his mother suffered multiple strokes following complications from an appendix operation.
Dante, who was only six at the time, spent his birthday by her bedside while she remained in a coma for five days and critically ill for three months.
During this period, Dante was cared for by friends and family, and the kindness he received made him realise that not all children are as fortunate in times of crisis.
At nine, Dante learned about children in need of emergency respite care and decided to take action.
His first fundraiser involved hiking Sugarloaf Mountain for five consecutive days, raising £1,500 for Children in Need.
Former Dragons rugby player Ed Jackson, who also faced a long recovery after a spinal cord injury, joined him on the first day.
Dante’s efforts earned him the BBC Children in Need’s Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser of the Year 2022.
Determined to continue, Dante embarked on a year-long charity challenge, starting with a 210ft abseil at Clifton Gorge in 2023.
His challenges included running a 5k, baking 50 Christmas cakes, cycling 25 miles, and climbing three mountains in two days. His incredible efforts earned him two more accolades: South Wales Pride of Gwent Fundraiser of the Year and Pride of Gwent 2023.
Dante’s dedication culminated in his appearance as a finalist at the BBC Make a Difference Awards, where he proudly received a ‘Highly Commended’ trophy.
Dressed in his signature yellow suit, a nod to Children in Need, he thanked everyone who had supported him throughout his journey.
“I dedicate these awards to all the kind people who helped me this year, and a big thank you to everyone who donated to Children in Need,” he said.