Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd joined Gwent Police’s rural crime team to learn more about the work it is doing to tackle crime in rural areas.
The Commissioner was shown how the team uses drones to cover large areas of countryside and search for missing people, and met with farmers and rural businesses owners to speak to about the issues concerning them.
She also paid a visit to a Bronze Age burial mound near Newport which is as old as the pyramids and which Gwent Police has worked with the Woodland Trust, Welsh Government and CADW to protect for future generations. Gwent Police’s rural crime team was established to respond to rural, heritage and wildlife crime.
This can range from working with farmers and other rural businesses to safeguard property and premises, helping to protect wild animals from poachers, and preventing vandalism to historic buildings.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said, “Gwent is a truly diverse area, and I don’t think many people fully realise the thriving rural economy we have here. Theft from our farms and rural businesses can have a devastating impact with a knock-on effect to our food supply and tourism opportunities, and it is often linked to serious and organised crime.
“Gwent is fortunate to have a dedicated team who understand these issues, and which is working to make a difference for our rural communities.”