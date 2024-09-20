A new initiative between the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny and local artists is offering audience members the chance to view and purchase original paintings in the bar area thanks to the recently launched Art In The Bar scheme.
Offering opportunities for local artists to display a small collection of their works in the theatre’s bar the initiative kicked off with an exhibition by landscape artist Brian Wheeler.
Well known for his stunning local landscapes, Brian has undertaken a number of solo and group exhibitions since he started painting in 1995.
He has taught art for the best part of 20 years, running painting classes and performing demonstrations and workshops to art clubs and societies throughout South Wales.
Brian likes to capture mood and atmosphere, whilst also retaining a modicum of realism throughout his work.
In 2013 Brian was commissioned by the well-known radio and newspaper magnate the late Sir Ray Tindle - owner of the Abergavenny Chronicle - to create a painting for King Charles, who was Prince of Wales at the time, to commemorate his visit to the Abergavenny Chronicle.
The evocative piece depicted a rainy Nevill Street and was presented to the King by the paper’s editor Liz Davies, with a Sir Ray himself also having a copy to hang in Tindle Newspapers Surrey head office
“ The King is a keen artist himself and he was very impressed with the painting and interested to learn more about Brian’s work,” said Liz.
‘This is a great opportunity for local artists to find an outlet for their work,” said Brian.
“It’s not always easy to find ways of showing and selling your paintings and this opens up a whole new audience to the work of local artists,” he added.
Brian’s paintings can be seen in the theatre’s bar for the next few months and any local artists who wish to propose their artwork for display are asked to email the programming committee [email protected]