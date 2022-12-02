LAST week, HSBC announced that next year will see the closure of 114 branches across the UK including Abergavenny, Brecon, Chepstow and Pontypool. The Abergavenny branch closing date has been set for 18 April.
HSBC’s decision follows the rise of customers using online banking, with figures showing that the usage of mobile banking apps have almost tripled since 2017, whilst outlets utilised by regular customers have plunged by two-thirds over the last five years.
The announcement has sparked outrage, as locals and politicians have voiced their concerns on what this could potentially mean for residents who are long-time customers of the bank as well as for the community as a whole.
Speaking after the news broke Monmouth MP David Davies said, “This is very disappointing news. Abergavenny is one of the biggest towns in Monmouthshire and I find it extraordinary that HSBC cannot support a high street branch or even downsize to another premises.
“I have asked for an urgent meeting to find out what help will be offered to customers who don’t feel comfortable using online or mobile banking. The closure is bound to cause a great deal of inconvenience to begin with and we need to make sure HSBC is properly supporting and advising people on how they can continue to bank locally.”
Peter Fox MS echoed David Davies’ call for a meeting, stating “This is deeply troubling news, and my thoughts are with all those who will be impacted by HSBC’s decision.
“The people of Abergavenny, and in the surrounding areas, are reliant upon this bank, yet today’s announcement will undoubtedly cause huge levels of anxiety.
“My office has reached out to HSBC to arrange an urgent meeting to establish the full facts.”
Abergavenny’s Mayor, Cllr. Tony Konieczny was equally dismayed by the news – having himself been a customer of HSBC for the last fifty years.
Speaking to the Chronicle he discussed the bleak truths that this closure will have on both residential and business communities, saying “It’s not the just this branch, it’s the branch in Brecon, Pontypool and Chepstow that are closing.
“There is no chance for the staff here being re-employed anywhere so it will mean redundancies for the people who work here... there’s also the matter of local businesses who rely on cash to run smoothly.
“This is a prominent building in the high street, is it going to remain empty? Is it going to be repurposed?”
These questions align with the thoughts expressed by members of the public on social media, with one disgruntled local saying, “Just charity shops and over-priced coffee shops remain then. Add that to the theatre being closed and there is absolutely no reason to visit Abergavenny. What a terrible shame!”
Cllr Konieczny added, “I don’t think there is any point in people petitioning to get this decision changed, it’s been made.
“HSBC has decided to take their businesses back to be organised in China and as they have voted with their feet, my recommendation as a personal customer of this bank for fifty years – is that customers should vote with their feet as well and support the banks that will stay on the local high street.”