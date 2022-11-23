Support for Cross Ash Village Hall’s quiz night
Cross Ash Village Hall’s second quiz night of the autumn drew nine teams to compete in a fun competition of general knowledge questions on November 11th. Question master, Alan Elkins devised some testing posers plus a picture round for the teams to identify who lived in famous building featured.
Chair of the Cross Ash Village Hall Committee, Kirsty Close stated the event is part of a post-Covid initiative to harness community spirit by bringing people together to enjoy the excellent facilities the Hall offers.
Kirsty’s grandfather was one of the movers behind the opening of the Hall in 1955 and she wishes to try a number of varied events there in the near future to make full use of Hall.
Christmas Quiz Night on Friday December 2, will involve a mince pie tasting competition during the half time interval. By special arrangement Father Christmas will be calling at the Hall on Saturday December 10 when he will be meeting children in his magical grotto.
There will also be a range of festive food and drink and 25 stalls of local products to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.
