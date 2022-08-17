Supermarket donates food packages to school
Subscribe newsletter
Morrisons Abergavenny has announced that it will continue to support its local community by joining the national effort to help prevent holiday hunger this summer.
Over the coming weeks, Morrisons Community Champion, Alun Moore at Abergavenny will work closely with Deri View Primary School to help provide the food they need the most to help support families and children.
Morrisons 497 stores and 25 manufacturing and logistic sites will support school holiday activity programmes – arranged by local schools, community groups and HAF (the Holiday Activities and Food Programme). In total, Morrisons will donate £100,000 of food to local holiday clubs across the country this summer.
To help those in need, Morrisons already gives surplus food to local causes, such as food banks through its unsold food programme. In addition, its in-store Food Bank ‘Pick Up Pack’ scheme, allows customers to purchase a bag filled with a mix of food products, which are distributed to local food banks and community organisations by in-store Community Champions supporting individuals and families.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |