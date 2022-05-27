Super sisters on epic cycling challenge

Sue Gotley and sister Pamela Mann at the start of their amazing cycling challenge ( Pic from Sue Gotley )

A RETIRED former head teacher and her sister are cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

This epic challenge is all the more amazing because Sue Gotley is 78 years old and is doing the trek with her sister Pamela Mann who will be 80 in July.

Sue is a former head teacher in Abergavenny who taught at Llywnu Juniors, Grosmont, Llandewi Rhydderch, Llanellen and Fairwater, Cwmbran.

Her proud daughter Emma Mills wrote to the Chronicle in case any former pupls or anyone who remembers Sue would like to back the fundraisers.

Emma, a consultant midwife with Aneurin Bevan Health Board) says: ‘‘I just wanted to let you know about my mum Sue Gotley (age 78) who is cycling Land’s End to John OGroats with her sister Pamela Mann (who is 80 in July).

‘‘This huge challenge is to celebrate Pam’s 80th birthday and to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation. The ‘girls’ began their trip last Thursday.

‘‘My mum, Sue, is a former head teacher from Wales had a very aggressive form of acute myeloid leukaemia almost 10 years ago and after chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, she is considered a miracle by her family.’’

Sue now lives with her sister now in Amersham.

Daughter Emma son Neil Skelton (watch manager, Maindee Fire station) and their families live in Wales.

Eldest daughter Clare Nicholas also lives in Amersham with her family.

Sue has three children and five grandchildren, and Pam has five children and six grandchildren.

The sisters expect to arrive in John O Groats on June 8.

‘‘We are all so proud of mum & auntie Pam… they are complete SuperWomen,’’ says Emma.

So far the intrepid sisters have raised their target of £3,000 but hope people reading their story will help boost this even more.