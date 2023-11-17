This morning in Abergavenny, we will have a cool start to the day with temperatures around 6°C.
The skies will be clear with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a maximum of 8°C.
There will be no rain but expect a mix of sun and clouds.
For tomorrow morning, temperatures will be significantly warmer than today, reaching up to 12°C.
However, scattered showers are expected.
In the afternoon, temperatures will remain at 12°C with the rain clearing up.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend shows a steady temperature of 10°C.
There might be some scattered showers but nothing too heavy.
So, keep your umbrellas handy just in case!
