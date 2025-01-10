This morning, Abergavenny will experience sunny conditions with a morning temperature of 1°C.
In the afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells and the maximum temperature will reach 2°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be similar to today, remaining sunny.
However, the afternoon will see a continuation of sunny conditions, with the temperature peaking at 3°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will enjoy a general trend of sunny weather.
Temperatures will range from a minimum of -2°C to a maximum of 4°C.
Following this, the weather will shift slightly, with sunny conditions persisting and temperatures ranging from 1°C to 6°C.
Finally, a mist will set in, bringing temperatures from 3°C up to 8°C, marking a warmer end to the forecast period.
This article was automatically generated