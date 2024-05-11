This morning in Abergavenny, expect a warm start to the day with temperatures around 15°C.
It will be sunny, so it's a good idea to have your sunglasses at the ready.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 18°C.
There will be scattered showers, so don't forget to carry an umbrella if you're planning to be out and about.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 15°C and sunny spells.
However, the afternoon will bring a change with a higher chance of rain.
The temperature will remain consistent at 18°C.
As for the general trend for the rest of the week, the temperature will be steady at 12°C.
Expect scattered showers throughout the week.
Remember to keep your raincoat handy and stay warm.
This article was automatically generated