This morning in Abergavenny, expect a warm start to the day with temperatures around 14°C. There will be no chance of rain, so it's going to be a dry start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a comfortable 17°C. Though it will remain dry, there may be a few scattered showers later in the day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperatures will be slightly warmer than today, around 15°C. The skies will be cloudy with sunny spells, providing a pleasant start to the day.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 17°C. Similar to today, there may be a few scattered showers in the afternoon.
As for the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will range between 14°C and 15°C. The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, and there might be a slight chance of rain.
In conclusion, the weather in Abergavenny for the next few days will be relatively stable with mild temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds.
This article was automatically generated