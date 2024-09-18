This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with a morning temperature of 20°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the maximum temperature reaching 21°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will shift to cloudy with sunny spells, starting off slightly warmer at 21°C.
By the afternoon, there will be a chance of moderate rain with the temperature peaking at 22°C.
Overall, the weather tomorrow will be cooler and wetter compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 21°C in the morning to 22°C in the afternoon.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of moderate rain.
Temperatures will vary, starting from a cooler 12°C and reaching up to 22°C.
This article was automatically generated