This morning in Abergavenny, the weather starts off sunny with a temperature of 14°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny, reaching a maximum temperature of 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will change to scattered showers nearby, with a slight increase in temperature to 16°C.
By the afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells, cooling down to 14°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with temperatures ranging between 14°C and 16°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows scattered showers nearby, with temperatures fluctuating around 13°C to 14°C.
