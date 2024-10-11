This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a temperature of 10°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature holding steady at 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect scattered showers with a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.
By the afternoon, the sun will make a return, and the temperature will slightly decrease to 11°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 12°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of scattered showers and cloudy conditions.
Temperatures will fluctuate between 10°C and 17°C.
This article was automatically generated