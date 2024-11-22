This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a morning temperature of 5°C.
In the afternoon, the sky will remain sunny, reaching a maximum temperature of 5°C.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience light rain with a notable increase in temperature compared to today.
By the afternoon, moderate rain is expected, continuing the wet conditions with a slight rise in temperature to 14°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler and wetter, with temperatures ranging between 11°C in the morning and 14°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend of heavy rain.
Temperatures will hover around 14°C.
This pattern of moderate to heavy rainfall will persist, maintaining consistent temperatures throughout the period.
This article was automatically generated